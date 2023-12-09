The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Colbert County, Alabama today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Sheffield High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9

5:00 PM CT on December 9 Location: Sheffield, AL

Sheffield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Colbert County High School at Colbert Heights High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 9

5:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Muscle Shoals High School