The Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Auburn Tigers (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Auburn vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 40.7% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers sit at 300th.

The Tigers' 78.6 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 69.3 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.

Auburn is 5-1 when it scores more than 69.3 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 70.9.

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 6.5 fewer points per game at home (64.4) than away (70.9).

Auburn sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (31.6%).

