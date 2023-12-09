The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) take on the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.

Alabama vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide's 50.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have given up to their opponents (38.7%).
  • Alabama has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 67th.
  • The Crimson Tide average 26.9 more points per game (94.1) than the Boilermakers give up (67.2).
  • Alabama is 6-2 when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alabama scored 89.5 points per game last season, 15.8 more than it averaged away (73.7).
  • At home, the Crimson Tide gave up 65.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.0).
  • Alabama sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (31.1%).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Clemson L 85-77 Coleman Coliseum
12/4/2023 Arkansas State W 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona - Footprint Center

