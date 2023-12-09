Saturday's contest at Coca-Cola Coliseum has the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) going head-to-head against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at 1:30 PM (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Purdue by a score of 83-78, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Alabama vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Alabama vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 83, Alabama 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-5.4)

Purdue (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 160.6

Alabama's record against the spread this season is 4-3-0, and Purdue's is 6-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Crimson Tide are 5-2-0 and the Boilermakers are 6-3-0.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide's +154 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 94.1 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 74.9 per contest (268th in college basketball).

The 36.6 rebounds per game Alabama averages rank 49th in the country, and are 8.1 more than the 28.5 its opponents pull down per outing.

Alabama connects on 10.6 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents (7.4).

The Crimson Tide rank first in college basketball by averaging 114.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 221st in college basketball, allowing 90.8 points per 100 possessions.

Alabama and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Crimson Tide commit 11.8 per game (172nd in college basketball) and force 12.1 (192nd in college basketball action).

