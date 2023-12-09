Saturday's contest features the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) facing off at Coca-Cola Coliseum (on December 9) at 1:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 83-78 victory for Purdue, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Alabama vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Alabama vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 83, Alabama 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-5.2)

Purdue (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 160.6

Alabama has gone 4-3-0 against the spread, while Purdue's ATS record this season is 6-3-0. The Crimson Tide have a 5-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Boilermakers have a record of 6-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide outscore opponents by 19.2 points per game (scoring 94.1 points per game to rank second in college basketball while allowing 74.9 per outing to rank 268th in college basketball) and have a +154 scoring differential overall.

The 36.6 rebounds per game Alabama averages rank 49th in college basketball, and are 8.1 more than the 28.5 its opponents collect per outing.

Alabama knocks down 10.6 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents (7.4). It is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc (ninth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.6%.

The Crimson Tide rank first in college basketball by averaging 114.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 220th in college basketball, allowing 90.8 points per 100 possessions.

Alabama and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Crimson Tide commit 11.8 per game (172nd in college basketball) and force 12.1 (192nd in college basketball action).

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers outscore opponents by 17.7 points per game (posting 84.9 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and giving up 67.2 per contest, 94th in college basketball) and have a +159 scoring differential.

The 39.7 rebounds per game Purdue accumulates rank 16th in the nation, 12.1 more than the 27.6 its opponents collect.

Purdue connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc (15th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7 per game at 26.9%.

Purdue has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (201st in college basketball), 2.7 more than the 9.4 it forces (343rd in college basketball).

