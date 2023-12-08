Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tallapoosa County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you reside in Tallapoosa County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tallapoosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wadley High School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: New Site, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
