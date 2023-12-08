Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Shelby County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chelsea High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bibb County High School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Helena, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Vincent Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Vincent, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
