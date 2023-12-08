There is a matchup between 6A teams in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, December 8 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Clay-Chalkville High School hosting Saraland High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saraland vs. Clay-Chalkville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Gulf Shores High School at Ramsay High School