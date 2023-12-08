The Memphis Grizzlies, with Santi Aldama, face off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 6, Aldama produced seven points in a 116-102 win against the Pistons.

In this article, we look at Aldama's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Santi Aldama Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 13.4 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 Assists -- 2.0 PRA -- 21.5 PR -- 19.5



Santi Aldama Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Aldama has made 5.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 9.5% of his team's total makes.

Aldama's Grizzlies average 102.8 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's slowest with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves are the best defensive squad in the league, giving up 105.3 points per game.

The Timberwolves are the sixth-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are ranked fourth in the NBA, giving up 24.3 per contest.

Santi Aldama vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 27 14 7 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.