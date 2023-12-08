Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Madison County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buckhorn High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Jackson High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: New Hope, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Green High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoover High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparkman High School at Grissom High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mae Jemison High School at Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
