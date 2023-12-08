Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Alabama today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pleasant Grove High School at McAdory High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: McCalla, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at Gardendale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Gardendale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at Wenonah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Mountain High School at Vestavia Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Vestavia Hills, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Carroll Catholic High School at Jackson-Olin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Springville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Springville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homewood High School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fultondale High School at Minor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Adamsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Schools of Alabama at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huffman High School at Paul W. Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoover High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Tarrant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Tarrant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McAdory High School at Pleasant Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Pleasant Grove, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
