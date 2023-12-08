The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) are favored by 1.5 points against the UIC Flames (5-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is set at 128.5 for the matchup.

Jacksonville State vs. UIC Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville State -1.5 128.5

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 128.5 points four times.

The average point total in Jacksonville State's games this year is 131.7, 3.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Gamecocks are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Jacksonville State has been favored six times and won three of those games.

The Gamecocks have entered six games this season favored by -125 or more and are 3-3 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Jacksonville State.

Jacksonville State vs. UIC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville State 4 50% 69.4 143.8 62.2 124.8 137.5 UIC 4 66.7% 74.4 143.8 62.6 124.8 142.2

Additional Jacksonville State Insights & Trends

The 69.4 points per game the Gamecocks score are 6.8 more points than the Flames give up (62.6).

Jacksonville State has a 2-3 record against the spread and a 4-2 record overall when putting up more than 62.6 points.

Jacksonville State vs. UIC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville State 3-5-0 2-4 1-7-0 UIC 5-1-0 3-0 2-4-0

Jacksonville State vs. UIC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville State UIC 9-5 Home Record 7-8 3-12 Away Record 3-11 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.1 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

