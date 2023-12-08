The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) battle the UIC Flames (5-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. UIC Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

The Gamecocks are shooting 44.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 37.4% the Flames' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Jacksonville State has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.

The Flames are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks rank 68th.

The Gamecocks' 69.4 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 62.6 the Flames allow.

Jacksonville State has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

At home Jacksonville State is scoring 74.8 points per game, 10.0 more than it is averaging away (64.8).

At home the Gamecocks are allowing 58.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than they are away (65.0).

Jacksonville State sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than on the road (5.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.2%) than away (31.0%).

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule