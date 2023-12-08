Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Houston County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside Methodist Academy at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Kinston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
G.W. Long High School at Providence Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmanuel Christian School at Geneva County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Hartford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.