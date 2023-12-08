Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Houston County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northside Methodist Academy at Kinston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Kinston, AL

Kinston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

G.W. Long High School at Providence Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Emmanuel Christian School at Geneva County High School