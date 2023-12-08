Wells Fargo Center is where the Philadelphia 76ers (13-7) and Atlanta Hawks (9-11) will square off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Joel Embiid and Trae Young are players to watch for the 76ers and Hawks, respectively.

How to Watch Hawks vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH, BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Hawks fell to the Nets on Wednesday, 114-113. Young scored a team-high 30 points (and chipped in nine assists and one rebound).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 30 1 9 0 2 3 Saddiq Bey 21 7 1 1 0 3 Bogdan Bogdanovic 20 4 1 0 0 4

Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info

Hawks Players to Watch

Young's averages for the season are 27.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 10.6 assists, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per game.

Dejounte Murray's averages on the season are 20.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Clint Capela averages 10.6 points, 10.2 boards and 1.1 assists, making 57.2% of his shots from the floor.

Bogdan Bogdanovic's averages for the season are 16.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per game.

Saddiq Bey's numbers for the season are 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 29.7 2.7 10.9 1.5 0.2 3.8 Dejounte Murray 17.1 4.2 4.6 2.0 0.1 2.1 Clint Capela 11.4 10.0 1.2 0.7 1.8 0.0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 18.5 3.6 1.5 1.4 0.3 3.4 Saddiq Bey 14.2 6.2 1.3 1.2 0.0 2.0

