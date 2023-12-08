Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (13-7) are 7.5-point favorites against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) Friday, December 8, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup tips off at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 241.5.

Hawks vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -7.5 241.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 10 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 241.5 points.

Atlanta's games this year have had a 245-point total on average, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Atlanta has compiled a 5-15-0 record against the spread.

The Hawks have won in three of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info

Hawks vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 7 35% 120.7 243.4 113.8 236.2 226.5 Hawks 10 50% 122.7 243.4 122.4 236.2 238.1

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

In its last 10 games, Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.

Six of the Hawks' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.111, 1-8-0 record) than away (.364, 4-7-0).

The Hawks put up an average of 122.7 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 113.8 the 76ers give up.

Atlanta is 5-10 against the spread and 9-6 overall when it scores more than 113.8 points.

Hawks vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Hawks and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 5-15 0-1 12-8 76ers 13-7 4-3 14-6

Hawks vs. 76ers Point Insights

Hawks 76ers 122.7 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 5-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 9-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 122.4 Points Allowed (PG) 113.8 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 5-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-4 6-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-4

