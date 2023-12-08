The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) are favored (by 5.5 points) to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 214.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSNX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -5.5 214.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played 11 games this season that ended with a combined score over 214.5 points.

The average total for Memphis' games this season has been 217.8, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis' ATS record is 9-11-0 this year.

The Grizzlies have come away with two wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Memphis has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +190 or more by bookmakers this season.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 12 60% 112.3 218.7 105.3 216.7 221.7 Grizzlies 11 55% 106.4 218.7 111.4 216.7 222.3

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Three of the Grizzlies' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Memphis has had better results away (6-5-0) than at home (3-6-0).

The Grizzlies' 106.4 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 105.3 the Timberwolves allow.

Memphis has put together a 5-6 ATS record and a 4-7 overall record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 9-11 5-3 7-13 Timberwolves 11-9 6-4 10-10

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Grizzlies Timberwolves 106.4 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 5-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-4 4-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-2 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 105.3 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 8-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-4 6-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-1

