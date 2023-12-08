Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Escambia County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Escambia County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
T.R. Miller High School at Escambia County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Atmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
