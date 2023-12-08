Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Elmore County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thorsby High School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holtville High School at Central-Hayneville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Hayneville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanhope Elmore High School at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thorsby High School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Macon East Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wetumpka High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
