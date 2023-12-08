Derrick Rose could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 116-102 win over the Pistons (his most recent game) Rose posted four points and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Rose, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Derrick Rose Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 9.5 9.2 Rebounds -- 1.9 Assists -- 3.0 PRA -- 14.1 PR -- 11.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Rose's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Derrick Rose Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Rose has made 3.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 5.2% of his team's total makes.

Rose's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 102.8 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves give up 105.3 points per contest, best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 42.5 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves concede 24.3 assists per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Derrick Rose vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 20 12 2 4 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.