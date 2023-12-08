Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cullman County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Cullman County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Bernard Preparatory School at Meek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Arley, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeastern High School at Cold Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Bremen, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vinemont High School at Susan Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanceville High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Holly Pond High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Holly Pond, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
