Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Cullman County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St Bernard Preparatory School at Meek High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Arley, AL

Arley, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeastern High School at Cold Springs High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8

6:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Bremen, AL

Bremen, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vinemont High School at Susan Moore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanceville High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Holly Pond High School