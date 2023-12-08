Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clarke County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Clarke County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Clarke County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
J. F. Shields High School at Clarke County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Grove Hill, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Thomasville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
