Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Blount County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeastern High School at Cold Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Bremen, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brindlee Mountain High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corner High School at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Hayden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vinemont High School at Susan Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanceville High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at Locust Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Locust Fork, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
