Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
If you live in Baldwin County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Daphne High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Semmes, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dale County High School at Orange Beach High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Orange Beach, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robertsdale High School at Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Foley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside Academy at Mobile Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Mobile Christian, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at Spanish Fort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Spanish Fort, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Michael Catholic High School at Faith Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
