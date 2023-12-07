If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Shelby County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shelby County High School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7

6:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Indian Springs School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7

6:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Pelham, AL

Pelham, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Appalachian High School at Vincent Middle-High School