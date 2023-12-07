Player prop bet odds for Filip Forsberg, Nikita Kucherov and others are available when the Nashville Predators host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Forsberg, who has scored 29 points in 25 games (13 goals and 16 assists).

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 5 0 1 1 5 at Sabres Dec. 3 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Penguins Nov. 28 1 1 2 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's top contributors through 25 games, with 12 goals and 10 assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 5 1 0 1 2 at Sabres Dec. 3 0 0 0 5 vs. Rangers Dec. 2 1 1 2 6 vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 28 0 1 1 1

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Roman Josi has scored five goals and added 13 assists through 25 games for Nashville.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 5 0 1 1 3 at Sabres Dec. 3 0 0 0 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 2 1 0 1 7 vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 28 0 1 1 5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

Kucherov has collected 17 goals and 27 assists in 26 games for Tampa Bay, good for 44 points.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 6 1 1 2 3 vs. Stars Dec. 4 1 1 2 6 at Stars Dec. 2 0 1 1 6 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 2 2 8 at Coyotes Nov. 28 0 1 1 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Brayden Point is one of the top contributors for Tampa Bay with 30 total points (1.1 per game), with 12 goals and 18 assists in 27 games.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 at Stars Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 0 0 4 at Coyotes Nov. 28 1 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.