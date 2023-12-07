Fantasy Football Week 14 RB Rankings
Running back rankings are available below, to help you make the best calls on your NFL fantasy roster heading into Week 14.
Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 14
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Targets/Game
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|295.1
|24.6
|17.5
|5.2
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|214.4
|17.9
|13.5
|2.3
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|209.7
|17.5
|17.1
|4.3
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|188.1
|20.9
|14.8
|7.7
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|182.9
|15.2
|14.7
|4.2
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|178.0
|14.8
|15.0
|3.9
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|176.7
|14.7
|16.4
|2.3
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|176.0
|13.5
|12.3
|2.8
|Joshua Jacobs
|Raiders
|174.1
|14.5
|18.3
|4.3
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|173.8
|14.5
|14.7
|3.2
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|170.5
|14.2
|15.0
|4.2
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|169.7
|21.2
|16.8
|4.4
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|169.2
|14.1
|13.3
|4.5
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|163.1
|13.6
|13.9
|3.8
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|161.8
|16.2
|11.7
|5.4
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|161.4
|13.5
|11.4
|4.8
|James Cook
|Bills
|152.9
|12.7
|12.8
|3.2
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|150.3
|12.5
|12.8
|3.7
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|148.1
|16.5
|16.8
|1.7
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|145.7
|12.1
|13.0
|4.2
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|144.7
|13.2
|14.5
|2.4
|Gus Edwards
|Ravens
|144.0
|12.0
|11.8
|0.9
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|142.5
|15.8
|18.3
|4.4
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|138.4
|11.5
|8.5
|4
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|137.6
|13.8
|14.9
|2.3
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|129.1
|14.3
|14.0
|5.2
|Devon Achane
|Dolphins
|128.5
|21.4
|9.3
|2.7
|Chuba Hubbard
|Panthers
|124.2
|10.4
|11.9
|2.7
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|124.1
|10.3
|13.3
|2.5
|Alexander Mattison
|Vikings
|117.8
|9.8
|13.2
|3.3
|Javonte Williams
|Broncos
|116.9
|10.6
|13.9
|3.4
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|104.7
|11.6
|14.3
|2.2
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts
|101.1
|14.4
|14.3
|2.7
|Devin Singletary
|Texans
|99.4
|8.3
|10.7
|1.9
|A.J. Dillon
|Packers
|97.9
|8.2
|12.4
|2.1
|Antonio Gibson
|Commanders
|96.5
|8.0
|3.8
|3.7
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Patriots
|92.3
|7.7
|9.3
|2.6
|Tyjae Spears
|Titans
|91.1
|7.6
|5.5
|3.8
|Tyler Allgeier
|Falcons
|89.5
|7.5
|11.9
|1.4
|Samaje Perine
|Broncos
|88.6
|7.4
|3.1
|3.2
|Kareem Hunt
|Browns
|85.3
|8.5
|10.1
|1.3
|D'Onta Foreman
|Bears
|82.6
|11.8
|13.1
|1.9
|Zach Charbonnet
|Seahawks
|81.0
|7.4
|7.8
|2.6
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|Broncos
|77.5
|6.5
|4.3
|1.9
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|76.4
|10.9
|9.4
|4.3
|Latavius Murray
|Bills
|71.8
|6.0
|5.8
|1.7
|Miles Sanders
|Panthers
|69.1
|6.3
|9.5
|3.2
|Dameon Pierce
|Texans
|69.0
|7.7
|14.3
|1.4
|Kenneth Gainwell
|Eagles
|68.7
|6.2
|5.4
|2.5
|Justice Hill
|Ravens
|68.3
|6.2
|6.0
|1.6
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Houston Texans at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at New York Giants
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|ABC
|Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|ESPN
