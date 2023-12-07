Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Marshall County, Alabama? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plainview High School at Asbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Albertville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.