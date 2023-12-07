If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Houston County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Emmanuel Christian School at G.W. Long High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Skipperville, AL

Skipperville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dale County High School at Rehobeth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Rehobeth, AL

Rehobeth, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Methodist Academy at Daleville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7

7:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Daleville, AL

Daleville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottonwood High School at Dothan High School