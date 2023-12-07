Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Elmore County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holtville High School at Notasulga High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7

6:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Notasulga, AL

Notasulga, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Stanhope Elmore High School at Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wetumpka High School at Pike Road High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Pike Road, AL

Pike Road, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Marbury High School at Autaugaville High School