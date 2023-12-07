In 1A action on Thursday, December 7, Leroy High School will host Coosa Christian School at 3:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Coosa vs. Leroy Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.