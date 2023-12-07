Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Coosa Christian School vs. Leroy High School Game - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In 1A action on Thursday, December 7, Leroy High School will host Coosa Christian School at 3:00 PM CT.
Coosa vs. Leroy Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
