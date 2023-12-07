The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Colton Sissons score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Sissons stats and insights

Sissons has scored in six of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Sissons has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 16.3% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 94 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.5 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Sissons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:23 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:23 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:43 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:52 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:35 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:06 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:46 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:17 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:01 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 4-2

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

