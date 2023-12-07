The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Butler County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Butler County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greenville High School at Georgiana School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Georgiana, AL

Georgiana, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Opp High School at Georgiana School