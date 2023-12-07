Tyrese Haliburton and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks square off at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday (tipping at 5:00 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST
33.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -147)
  • Thursday's points prop bet for Antetokounmpo is 33.5 points. That's 3.3 more than his season average of 30.2.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 10.7 -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (11.5).
  • Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -147) 7.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +106)
  • Thursday's points prop for Damian Lillard is 27.5. That is 1.9 more than his season average.
  • He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).
  • Lillard has picked up 6.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).
  • He drains 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM
12.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -135)
  • Thursday's prop bet for Brook Lopez is 12.5 points, 0.7 fewer than his season average.
  • He has collected five boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (6.5).
  • Lopez's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +116) 12.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: +112)
  • Thursday's prop bet for Haliburton is 28.5 points, 1.6 more than his season average.
  • He has grabbed four boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).
  • Haliburton has dished out 11.9 assists per game, which is 0.6 less than Thursday's over/under.
  • Haliburton, at four three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM
17.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -130)
  • The 17.5-point total set for Myles Turner on Thursday is 0.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • He has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (7.9) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (8.5).
  • Turner's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

