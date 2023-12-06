The Troy Trojans (0-5) will attempt to halt a five-game losing skid when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This game is at 11:00 AM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network +

Troy vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Trojans score 10.8 more points per game (72.2) than the Bulldogs allow (61.4).

Troy is 0-4 when it scores more than 61.4 points.

Georgia has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.2 points.

The Bulldogs record 71.4 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 84.6 the Trojans give up.

Georgia is 2-0 when scoring more than 84.6 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 42.8% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.

Troy Leaders

Ja'Mia Hollings: 13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Shaulana Wagner: 9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Tai'Sheka Porchia: 12.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.4 FG%

12.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.4 FG% Zay Dyer: 7 PTS, 37.1 FG%

7 PTS, 37.1 FG% Nia Daniel: 11 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

