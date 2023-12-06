Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In Talladega County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School of Clay County at Munford High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Munford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
