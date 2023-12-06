South Alabama vs. Mercer December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Mercer Bears (1-3) meet the South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
South Alabama vs. Mercer Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Alabama Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Jalyn McCreary: 14.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Robby Carmody: 11.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jake Davis: 6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amanze Ngumezi: 6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jah Quinones: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mercer Top Players (2022-23)
- McCreary: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luis Hurtado: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kamar Robertson: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shawn Walker: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quinones: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Alabama vs. Mercer Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Mercer Rank
|Mercer AVG
|South Alabama AVG
|South Alabama Rank
|255th
|68.7
|Points Scored
|70.9
|191st
|82nd
|67.0
|Points Allowed
|65.2
|45th
|187th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|5.9
|345th
|320th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|9.2
|9th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.