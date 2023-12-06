The Mercer Bears (1-3) meet the South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Alabama vs. Mercer Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Alabama Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Alabama Players to Watch

Jalyn McCreary: 14.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Robby Carmody: 11.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jake Davis: 6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Amanze Ngumezi: 6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jah Quinones: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mercer Top Players (2022-23)

McCreary: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Luis Hurtado: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kamar Robertson: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Shawn Walker: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Quinones: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama vs. Mercer Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mercer Rank Mercer AVG South Alabama AVG South Alabama Rank 255th 68.7 Points Scored 70.9 191st 82nd 67.0 Points Allowed 65.2 45th 187th 31.6 Rebounds 30.1 270th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 5.9 345th 320th 5.9 3pt Made 7.6 149th 193rd 12.8 Assists 11.4 307th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 9.2 9th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.