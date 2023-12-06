How to Watch South Alabama vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) will visit the Mercer Bears (2-5) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
South Alabama vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Alabama Stats Insights
- The Jaguars have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points less than the 48.4% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
- South Alabama has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.
- The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 351st.
- The Jaguars' 70.7 points per game are only 2.9 fewer points than the 73.6 the Bears give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 73.6 points, South Alabama is 3-2.
South Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- South Alabama scores 82.6 points per game at home, and 55.8 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Jaguars are giving up 5.2 more points per game at home (79.2) than away (74.0).
- Beyond the arc, South Alabama makes fewer trifectas on the road (4.3 per game) than at home (8.6), and makes a lower percentage away (22.1%) than at home (36.8%) as well.
South Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Lynn
|W 74-62
|Mitchell Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 68-55
|Xfinity Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|L 70-52
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|12/9/2023
|Spring Hill
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Mitchell Center
