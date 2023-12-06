Santi Aldama's Memphis Grizzlies take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Aldama, in his most recent game, had seven points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 116-109 loss to the Suns.

Below, we dig into Aldama's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Santi Aldama Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 11.5 13.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.3 Assists -- 1.9 PRA -- 22.1 PR -- 20.2 3PM 1.5 1.8



Santi Aldama Insights vs. the Pistons

Aldama is responsible for attempting 9.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.2 per game.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 9.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Aldama's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 102.8 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pistons are 23rd in the league, giving up 118.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pistons have conceded 42.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them fifth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have conceded 25.1 per game, 10th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons have given up 11.1 makes per game, fourth in the league.

Santi Aldama vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 18 9 5 0 2 0 2 12/4/2022 18 5 7 5 1 2 0

