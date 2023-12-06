Saddiq Bey and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bey, in his last action, had 17 points and nine rebounds in a 132-121 loss to the Bucks.

Below, we dig into Bey's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.4 14.0 Rebounds 6.5 5.8 5.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.4 PRA -- 19.4 21.3 PR -- 18.2 19.9 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Nets

Bey has taken 8.8 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 9.5% and 10.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Bey is averaging 4.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 105.7. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.0 possessions per contest.

Allowing 114.0 points per game, the Nets are the 19th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Nets concede 43.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the NBA.

Conceding 24.8 assists per game, the Nets are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked 25th in the league, allowing 13.8 makes per game.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 25 12 2 1 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.