The Detroit Pistons (2-18) host the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE. There is no line set for the game.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Pistons 112 - Grizzlies 111

Grizzlies vs Pistons Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Pistons

Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-0.1)

Pistons (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 222.5

The Pistons have had less success against the spread than the Grizzlies this year, tallying an ATS record of 8-12-0, compared to the 8-11-0 mark of the Grizz.

Detroit's games have gone over the total 60% of the time this season (12 out of 20), which is more often than Memphis' games have (seven out of 19).

The Pistons have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (0-2) this season while the Grizzlies have an .182 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-9).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are the second-worst team in the league in points scored (105.9 per game) and 10th in points conceded (111.9).

On the glass, Memphis is 22nd in the league in rebounds (42.5 per game). It is 24th in rebounds allowed (44.8 per game).

At 23.8 assists per game, the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the league.

Memphis is 17th in the league in turnovers per game (13.6) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (15.3).

In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are 13th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (32.6%).

