The Memphis Grizzlies, with Jaren Jackson Jr., face the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 116-109 loss to the Suns (his previous game) Jackson put up 37 points and nine rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Jackson, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.6 17.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 5.6 Assists -- 1.9 1.4 PRA -- 27.7 24.9 PR -- 25.8 23.5 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.0



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Pistons

Jackson has taken 15.6 shots per game this season and made 6.6 per game, which account for 17.2% and 16.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Jackson's Grizzlies average 102.8 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Pistons are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 118.1 points per game, the Pistons are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Pistons allow 42.2 rebounds per game, ranking fifth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pistons have given up 25.1 per game, 10th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons are ranked fourth in the league, conceding 11.1 makes per contest.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 30 20 5 0 3 4 2 12/4/2022 30 22 3 0 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.