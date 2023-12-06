The Brooklyn Nets (10-9) visit the Atlanta Hawks (9-10) after losing three straight road games. The Hawks are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The over/under is 237.5 for the matchup.

Hawks vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -4.5 237.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points in 12 of 19 games this season.

The average total in Atlanta's contests this year is 245.9, 8.4 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Hawks have compiled a 5-14-0 record against the spread.

This season, Atlanta has been favored 10 times and won six of those games.

This season, Atlanta has won four of its five games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawks have a 65.5% chance to win.

Hawks vs Nets Additional Info

Hawks vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 12 63.2% 123.2 239.9 122.8 236.8 237.8 Nets 6 31.6% 116.7 239.9 114 236.8 225.2

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks have two wins against the spread, and are 4-6 overall, over their last 10 contests.

The Hawks have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 contests.

Atlanta has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered one time in eight games when playing at home, and it has covered four times in 11 games when playing on the road.

The Hawks record 9.2 more points per game (123.2) than the Nets give up (114).

Atlanta has a 5-9 record against the spread and a 9-5 record overall when putting up more than 114 points.

Hawks vs. Nets Betting Splits

Hawks and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 5-14 2-4 12-7 Nets 14-5 5-2 11-8

Hawks vs. Nets Point Insights

Hawks Nets 123.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.7 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 5-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 9-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 122.8 Points Allowed (PG) 114 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 4-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-3 4-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.