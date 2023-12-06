Hawks vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
On Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at State Farm Arena, the Brooklyn Nets (10-9) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks (9-10), airing at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and YES.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawks vs. Nets matchup.
Hawks vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-4.5)
|237.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Hawks (-4)
|238.5
|-176
|+148
Hawks vs Nets Additional Info
Hawks vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Hawks score 123.2 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 122.8 (27th in the league) for a +7 scoring differential overall.
- The Nets put up 116.7 points per game (eighth in league) while allowing 114 per contest (19th in NBA). They have a +51 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game.
- The teams average 239.9 points per game combined, 2.4 more points than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 236.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Atlanta has covered five times in 19 matchups with a spread this season.
- Brooklyn is 14-5-0 ATS this year.
Hawks and Nets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+10000
|+4000
|-
|Nets
|+20000
|+10000
|-
