Grizzlies vs. Pistons: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Detroit Pistons (2-18) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) after losing nine straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Pistons matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-0.5)
|218.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Grizzlies (-1.5)
|218.5
|-118
|+100
Grizzlies vs Pistons Additional Info
|Grizzlies vs Pistons Injury Report
|Grizzlies vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Grizzlies vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies' -114 scoring differential (being outscored by six points per game) is a result of scoring 105.9 points per game (29th in the NBA) while giving up 111.9 per outing (10th in the league).
- The Pistons have been outscored by 8.9 points per game (posting 109.2 points per game, 27th in league, while conceding 118.1 per outing, 23rd in NBA) and have a -179 scoring differential.
- These two teams average 215.1 points per game combined, 3.4 less than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 230 points per game, 11.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Memphis has compiled an 8-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- Detroit has covered eight times in 20 games with a spread this year.
Grizzlies and Pistons NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+10000
|+5000
|-
|Pistons
|+100000
|+50000
|-
