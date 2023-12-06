Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Greene County, Alabama today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greene County High School at Demopolis High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Demopolis, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.