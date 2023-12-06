The Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when taking on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Foster Auditorium. It airs at 12:30 PM ET.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Alabama vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers put up an average of 67.4 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 53.3 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.

Coastal Carolina is 4-2 when it scores more than 53.3 points.

Alabama is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 67.4 points.

The Crimson Tide average just 3.1 more points per game (74.6) than the Chanticleers allow (71.5).

When Alabama puts up more than 71.5 points, it is 5-1.

Coastal Carolina has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 74.6 points.

The Crimson Tide shoot 44.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Chanticleers concede defensively.

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

15.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Aaliyah Nye: 12.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (25-for-61)

12.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (25-for-61) Essence Cody: 9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Jessica Timmons: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Loyal McQueen: 9.1 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

