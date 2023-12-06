The Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when taking on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Foster Auditorium. It airs at 12:30 PM ET.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Chanticleers put up an average of 67.4 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 53.3 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.
  • Coastal Carolina is 4-2 when it scores more than 53.3 points.
  • Alabama is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 67.4 points.
  • The Crimson Tide average just 3.1 more points per game (74.6) than the Chanticleers allow (71.5).
  • When Alabama puts up more than 71.5 points, it is 5-1.
  • Coastal Carolina has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 74.6 points.
  • The Crimson Tide shoot 44.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Chanticleers concede defensively.

Alabama Leaders

  • Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
  • Aaliyah Nye: 12.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (25-for-61)
  • Essence Cody: 9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Jessica Timmons: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
  • Loyal McQueen: 9.1 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Gonzaga L 68-58 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Liberty W 72-47 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/30/2023 @ Syracuse L 79-73 JMA Wireless Dome
12/6/2023 Coastal Carolina - Foster Auditorium
12/9/2023 SFA - Foster Auditorium
12/10/2023 Samford - Foster Auditorium

