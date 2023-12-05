Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Shelby County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indian Springs School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spain Park High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelsea High School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Helena, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hope Christian School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby County High School at Vincent Middle-High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Vincent, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
