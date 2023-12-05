Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Shelby County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Indian Springs School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5

6:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Spain Park High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chelsea High School at Helena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Helena, AL

Helena, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at Vincent Middle-High School