Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Saint Clair County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ragland High School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Clair County High School at Springville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Springville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian School at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West End High School at Ashville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Ashville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moody High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
