Should you bet on Ryan O'Reilly to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

  • In eight of 24 games this season, O'Reilly has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (one shot).
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • O'Reilly averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.3%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 85 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:45 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 22:39 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 21:55 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:08 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:17 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:17 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:52 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:12 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:02 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

